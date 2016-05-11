(Adds quotes, details throughout)
By Terry Wade
HOUSTON May 11 Pension fund chiefs from
California and New York City urged Exxon Mobil
shareholders on Wednesday to back a measure that would force the
company to finely detail how its business will be impacted as
governments move to tackle climate change.
CalPERS investment director Anne Simpson and NYC Comptroller
Scott Stringer also said in a letter they would engage other
shareholders as they push the world's largest publicly-traded
oil company to say more about how its revenues, reserves and
operations could be hurt by the Paris Agreement that governments
signed in December to limit global warming to 2 degrees celsius.
Federal securities laws required Simpson and Stringer to
file the so-called solicitation letter, a copy of which was seen
by Reuters, with the SEC.
Their letter was the latest sign environmental concerns that
were once peripheral for many investors have become mainstream,
with some of the most traditional shareholder groups demanding
fossil fuel companies in general, and Exxon in particular, do
more in response to climate change.
"Climate change poses financial risks, and investors need
better disclosure to understand and price those risks," the
joint letter said.
The climate disclosure proposal, which will be weighed by
shareholders at Exxon's annual general meeting on May 25, was
listed on this year's proxy after New York State Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli won a March SEC ruling that turned down the
company's request to exclude it.
Exxon's board has said its existing climate disclosures are
robust and more than adequate. It has also said it is being
unfairly targetted by green groups. The company was not
immediately available to comment on Wednesday.
The pension funds also urged Exxon shareholders to support a
so-called proxy access proposal that would let minority
shareholders nominate outside directors to the company's board.
That measure, which gives investors with 3 percent of shares
who have held them for three years the right to nominate
directors, passed at many oil and gas companies last year but
narrowly failed at Exxon, which opposed it.
"Without effective proxy access, the director election
process simply offers little more than a ratification of
management's slate of nominees," the letter said.
Insiders at oil and gas companies say they worry proxy
access could eventually lead to climate activists opposed to oil
drilling voted on to company boards.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Andrew Hay)