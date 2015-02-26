HOUSTON Feb 26 Exxon Mobil Corp said
spending will decline about 11 percent this year to around $34
billion due to plunging oil prices, according to a regulatory
filing this week.
Smaller oil and gas companies have been making cuts to
capital expenditures that generally range from 20 percent to 50
percent in response to a more than 50 percent drop in crude oil
prices from June.
Spending cuts at the largest global oil companies such as
Exxon have not been as drastic. Another supermajor, Chevron Corp
, said its capital spending would fall 13 percent this
year.
"Major oil companies are much less reactionary because they
have a longer-term view on price," Denham Capital Technical
Director Samantha Holroyd, told a forum sponsored by the
American Association of Petroleum Geologists on Thursday.
Spending in 2014 fell 9 percent from a year ago to $38.5
billion, according to the regulatory filing.
Exxon said in October spending peaked at $42.5 billion in
2013. At that time, Jeff Woodbury, head of Exxon investor
relations, said the company plans to spend about $37 billion
from 2015 to 2017.
But the company reduced that estimate to about $34 billion
in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday.
Details of Exxon's investment plans are due next Wednesday
when the company holds its annual meeting with analysts in New
York.
Exxon said its maximum exposure to a loss related to
compliance with the sanctions the United States and the European
Union imposed on Russia is $1 billion as of December 2014,
according to the filing.
"Prohibited activities involving offshore Russia in the
Black Sea, Arctic regions, and onshore western Siberia have been
wound down," said Exxon.
Shares of Exxon fell 1.4 percent, or $1.28, to $88.33 in
afternoon New York Stock Exchange Trading. Most energy stocks
were lower on a day when crude oil tumbled nearly 5 percent.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa
Shumaker)