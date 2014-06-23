ANKARA, June 23 ExxonMobil is in talks with the state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation on exploring for shale gas in the country's southeast and northwest regions, the head of the Energy Ministry's General Directorate of Petroleum Affairs said.

Investors from the United States, Europe and Canada are also interested in Turkey's shale gas and oil, Selami Incedali said in an interview. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)