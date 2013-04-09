(Updates with background, details)
By Jason McLure
LITTLETON, N.H., April 9 A New Hampshire jury on
Tuesday found Exxon Mobil Corp liable for $236.4 million
in a civil lawsuit that charged the oil company had polluted
groundwater in the state with a gasoline additive used to reduce
smog in the 1970s and 1980s.
Following a three-month trial, jurors deliberated less than
two hours before finding that the world's largest publicly
traded oil company acted negligently in contaminating the
groundwater with the additive MTBE, said Jessica Grant, a lawyer
who represented the state.
"We're very pleased that the jury held Exxon accountable for
the harm its defective product caused to the state's groundwater
resources and that they also held Exxon responsible for its
negligence," she said.
Originally filed in New Hampshire court in 2003, the state
charged that Exxon and other major oil companies knew that MTBE
was likely to contaminate groundwater and was more difficult to
clean up than other pollutants. Some damages from the suit will
help pay for the costs of testing and cleaning affected water
supplies.
Exxon vowed to appeal.
"MTBE worked as intended to improve our air quality and the
benefits of its use substantially outweighed the known risks,"
said spokeswoman Rachael Moore. "MTBE contamination in New
Hampshire is rapidly decreasing and the state's current system
for cleaning up gasoline spills ensures safe drinking water."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today considers
MTBE a potential human carcinogen, though much of the research
on the chemical has focused on the health effects of inhaling it
rather than drinking it. New Hampshire banned MTBE in the state
in 2007.
Exxon was the only one of the 22 original defendants in the
original suit to go to trial. Other defendants either had the
suits against them dismissed or agreed to settlements.
Those included Canada-based Irving Oil Co, which agreed to
pay $57 million last year, and Venezuela's state-owned Citgo
Petroleum Corp, which struck a $16 million agreement
as the trial began.
The three-month trial on the suit, filed in state court, was
moved to the state's federal courthouse in Concord to
accommodate the large number of witnesses, lawyers and exhibits.
The jury found that MTBE contamination had caused $816 million
in damages in the state. Exxon's market share of 29 percent was
used to compute damages, Grant said.
(Reporting by Jason McLure; Editing by Scott Malone and Tim
Dobbyn)