March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp expects its total 2013 oil and natural gas output to fall about 1 percent, as the world's largest publicly traded energy company produces less natural gas.

Output of higher-priced liquids like crude oil is expected to grow 2 percent this year while natural gas production falls about 5 percent, the company said Wednesday in a slide presentation ahead of its annual analyst meeting.

Last year, Exxon's oil and gas production fell 6 percent to average 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.