NEW YORK, March 8 Exxon Mobil Corp
expects its 2012 oil and natural gas output to drop 3 percent
from 2011 levels, although production volumes should grow by an
average of 1 to 2 percent annually through 2016.
In a slide presentation for its annual analysts' meeting,
the company said its production of liquids would grow by 2 to 3
percent on average through 2016, while its gas output would rise
by 0.5 to 1.0 percent.
The company, the world's largest non-government controlled
producer of oil and gas, saw its production rise last year by 1
percent to 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day.
That modest growth came as the company spent a total of
$36.8 billion, slightly less than the $37 billion per year it
expects to spend annually for the next five years.
That spending will go toward nine major project start-ups
this year and in 2013, the company said, which will help it
bring on new production of more than 1 million BOE per day over
five years.
"The industry is in a period of high capital investment,"
Chief Executive Rex Tillerson told the meeting.
Shares in Exxon slipped 0.6 percent to $85.32 per share in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.