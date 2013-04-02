WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Department of Transportation's pipeline authority said on Tuesday it had issued a corrective-action order to Exxon Mobil Corp following a leak of Canadian oil in Mayflower, Arkansas.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said Exxon must test the Pegasus pipeline and submit a remedial work plan before it can resume operations.

The pipeline leak, which occurred on Friday, has reignited the debate over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which would link Canada's oil sands region to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.