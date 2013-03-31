* Cleanup continuing, no estimate on repairs or restart
* Homes remain evacuated; 12,000 barrels of oil and water
recovered
* Pipeline the primary carrier of Canadian crude to U.S.
Gulf Coast
By Kristen Hays and Matthew Robinson
March 31 Exxon Mobil on Sunday continued
cleanup of a pipeline spill that spewed thousands of barrels of
heavy Canadian crude in Arkansas as opponents of oil sands
development latched on to the incident to attack plans to build
the Keystone XL line.
Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said on Sunday that crews had
yet to excavate the area around the pipeline breach, a needed
step before the company can estimate how long repairs will take
and when the line might restart.
"I can't speculate on when it will happen," Jeffers said.
"Excavation is necessary as part of an investigation to
determine the cause of the incident."
Exxon's Pegasus pipeline, which can carry more than 90,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Patoka, Illinois to
Nederland, Texas, was shut after the leak was discovered late
Friday afternoon in a subdivision near the town of Mayflower.
The leak forced the evacuation of 22 homes.
Exxon also had no specific estimate of how much crude oil
had spilled, but the company said 12,000 barrels of oil and
water had been recovered - up from 4,500 barrels on Saturday.
The company did not say how much of the total was oil and how
much was water.
Allen Dodson, Faulkner County judge who is the top executive
for the county where the spill occurred, told Reuters in an
interview on Sunday that the smell of crude was less potent on
Sunday as cleanup efforts continued, saying it was weaker than
the smell of fresh asphalt laid on a road.
"The freestanding oil on the street has been removed. It's
still damp with oil, it's tacky, like it is before we do an
asphalt overlay," he said.
Exxon said it staged the response to handle 10,000 barrels
of oil "to ensure adequate resources are in place."
Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and
the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) also were on site to
investigate the spill.
Fifteen vacuum trucks remained on the scene for cleanup, and
33 storage tanks were deployed to temporarily store the oil.
The pipeline was carrying Canadian Wabasca Heavy crude at
the time of the leak. An oil spill of more than 1,000 barrels
into a Wisconsin field from an Enbridge Inc pipeline
last summer kept that line shuttered for around 11 days.
The 848-mile (1,381 km) pipeline used to transport crude oil
from Texas to Illinois. In 2006 Exxon reversed it to move crude
from Illinois to Texas in response to growing Canadian oil
production and the ability of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries to
process heavy crude.
The Arkansas spill drew fast reaction from opponents of the
800,000 bpd Keystone XL pipeline, which also would carry heavy
crude from Canada's tar sands to the Gulf Coast refining hub.
Environmentalists have expressed concerns about the impact
of developing the oil sands and say the crude is more corrosive
to pipelines than conventional oil. On Wednesday, a train
carrying Canadian crude derailed in Minnesota, spilling 15,000
gallons of oil.
"Whether it's the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, or ...
(the) mess in Arkansas, Americans are realizing that
transporting large amounts of this corrosive and polluting fuel
is a bad deal for American taxpayers and for our environment,"
said Representative Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat.
Supporters of Keystone XL and oil sands development say the
vast Canadian reserves can help drive down fuel costs in the
United States. A report from the Canadian Energy Pipeline
Association, put together by oil and gas consultancy Penspen,
argued diluted bitumen is no more corrosive than other heavy
crude.
A year ago Exxon won a court appeal to charge market rates
on the Pegasus line, or rates that are not capped and that can
change along with market conditions without prior approval from
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
That decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington
D.C. said the Pegasus pipeline is now the "primary avenue" to
move Canadian crude oil to the Gulf Coast. The ruling also said
Exxon moves about 66,000 barrels per day on the line.
Last week PHMSA proposed that Exxon pay a $1.7 million fine
over pipeline safety violations stemming from a July 2011 oil
spill from its Silvertip pipeline in the Yellowstone River. The
line, which carries 40,000 barrels per day in Montana, leaked
about 1,500 barrels of crude after heavy flooding in the area.
Exxon has 30 days from the March 25 order to contest those
violations.
According to PHMSA, the U.S. has 2.3 million miles of
pipelines.
CLEANUP
Exxon said that by 3 a.m. Saturday there was no additional
oil spilling from the pipeline and that trucks had been brought
in to assist with the cleanup. Images from local media showed
crude oil snaking along a suburban street and spewed across
lawns.
Twenty-two homes in the affected subdivision remained
evacuated on Sunday, though Mayflower police were providing
escorts for residents to temporarily return to retrieve personal
items.
Jeffers said a couple of homes "appear to have small amounts
of oil on their foundations," but he had no information on
damage estimates or claims. Exxon had established a claims
hotline for affected residents and said about 50 claims had been
made so far.
Dodson said oil that made it to the street went into storm
drains that eventually lead to a cove connected to nearby Lake
Conway, known as a fishing lake stocked with bass, catfish,
bream and crappie.
He said local responders that included firemen, city
employees, county road crews, police quickly built dikes of dirt
and rock to block culverts along that path that stopped crude
from fouling the lake.
"We were just in the nick of time," he said.
Exxon later deployed 3,600 feet of boom near the lake as a
precaution.
Dodson said crude also got into several homeowners' yards,
which will take longer to clean up.
"We've just gotten used to having pipelines go through
cities and counties, and you hope something like this doesn't
happen. My heart goes out to all of the people personally
impacted," Dodson said.