HOUSTON, March 31 Exxon Mobil Corp said
on Sunday that crews at the scene of its crude oil pipeline
spill in Arkansas had yet to excavate the area of the breach to
determine the cause.
"I can't speculate on when that will happen," Exxon
spokesman Alan Jeffers said. "Excavation is necessary as part of
an investigation to determine the cause of the incident."
Exxon also had no estimate on how long repairs would take or
when the oil pipeline would restart. Exxon shut the line, which
carries heavy Canadian crude oil from Illinois to Texas, on
Friday when the leak was discovered.
