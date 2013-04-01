HOUSTON, April 1 Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday had yet to excavate the area around an Arkansas crude oil pipeline rupture that sent thousands of barrels of crude into a housing subdivision last week, a company spokesman said.

Spokesman Charles Engelmann told Reuters that cleanup efforts were continuing and declined to speculate on when excavation would begin; the pipeline remains shut in the meantime. Digging down to the pipeline breach is a critical step in assessing damage and determining how and why it ruptured.

Exxon also did not yet have a specific figure of how much oil was released when the line ruptured on Friday. The company said on Sunday that 12,000 barrels of oil and water had been recovered.

