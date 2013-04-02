UAE's ADNOC tells customers of crude supply cuts in May
DUBAI, March 28 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it had informed customers of cuts in crude allocations for May, in line with the OPEC agreement to limit oil supplies.
BEIJING, March 28 Asia's top refiner Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday that it will begin buying gasoline and diesel fuel from third parties through its central office in Beijing, a move that puts further limits on China's independent oil refiners.
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.