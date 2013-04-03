* Exxon has yet to excavate area around pipe rupture
* No estimate on timing of repair, restart
* Popular lake remains oil-free, residents still evacuated
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, April 3 Exxon Mobil Corp on
Wednesday was digging out oiled lawns to replace them with fresh
sod in an Arkansas neighborhood where a crude oil pipeline
ruptured last week, but the line remained shut with no estimate
of when it would restart, the company said.
While response crews had begun removing oiled dirt and grass
around houses in the subdivision, a plan to excavate the area
around the pipeline breach remained under development for U.S.
regulators' review.
The company's Pegasus pipeline, which can transport more
than 90,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude oil to Texas from
Illinois, ruptured on Friday in the subdivision in Mayflower,
Arkansas, about 20 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Exxon told the U.S. Transportation Department's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) that the
company estimated 3,500 to 5,000 barrels of crude leaked, but
the company has not yet qualified its publicly released estimate
of several thousand barrels.
PHMSA noted Exxon's specific estimate in a corrective order
the agency issued late Tuesday that requires Exxon to develop a
pipeline restart plan, test the damaged part of the line and get
regulatory approval to restart post-repair.
PHMSA's order said Exxon learned of the problem when
pressure dropped in the pipeline, and had shut valves on either
side of the breach within 16 minutes.
Crude bubbled up to the surface and leaked onto residential
lawns and streets and into storm drains. Local responders
quickly built dikes to block it from reaching nearby Lake
Conway, a popular fishing lake, before Exxon crews had mobilized
to put booms on the water as a precaution.
"They saved the lake with that effort," Ed Barham, spokesman
for the Arkansas Department of Health, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said on Wednesday that the lake
remained free of oil.
Allen Dodson, Faulkner County Judge in the county that
houses the subdivision, said the dikes built from dirt and rock
"held strong" in the rain.
"We've shored them up over time. Response is going well," he
said on Wednesday.
STILL EVACUATED
Twenty-two affected homes evacuated shortly after the
rupture remained empty on Wednesday as Exxon and U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency crews continually monitored air
quality in the subdivision, Barham said.
The state's health department, which will give the final
approval for affected residents to return to their homes was
evaluating air quality data collected by both crews. Barham said
levels of benzene and other compounds that accompany crude oil
have "come down steadily since the beginning," but evacuation
orders remained in place.
"The situation is improving rapidly and they are moving
quickly," he said of Exxon's cleanup efforts. "At the very least
in a phased way, some or most of those people can go home pretty
soon."
He declined to specify if pretty soon meant this week, the
weekend, or later, noting that rain in the area may lengthen
cleanup that could be faster in good weather.
Exxon also said on Wednesday that its contractor, U.S.
Environmental Services, has a wildlife rehabilitation operation
on site.
So far the oiled animals those crews have worked with
include 16 ducks, seven turtles, nine reptiles, a beaver and a
muskrat. Seven ducks have been found dead, the company said.