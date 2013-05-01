May 1 An Exxon Mobil Corp oil pipeline
spilled about one barrel of crude into a residential yard in
Ripley County, Missouri, on Tuesday, a state official confirmed
on Wednesday.
Exxon reported the incident to the Missouri Department of
Natural Resources late on Tuesday afternoon, said department
spokeswoman Renee Bungart.
The pipeline, built in the 1940s, was already shut at the
time of the leak, and had been since Easter weekend at the end
of March, she said.
Exxon's Pegasus oil pipeline, which runs through Missouri,
was shut on March 29 after a large leak in a residential area in
Arkansas, nearly 200 miles south of Tuesday's spill.
It was as yet unclear whether Tuesday's leak was from the
Pegasus line and Exxon was not immediately available for
comment.