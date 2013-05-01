* One barrel of crude spilled in residential yard
* Same pipeline ruptured in Mayflower, Arkansas in March
* Mayflower spill stoked fierce crude pipeline debate
By Edward McAllister and Robert Gibbons
May 1 Exxon Mobil Corp's near
70-year-old Pegasus oil pipeline leaked a small amount of crude
into a residential yard in Ripley County, Missouri on Tuesday, a
month after the same pipe spewed thousands of barrels of crude
in Arkansas.
A resident notified the company of the spill after spotting
a patch of oil and dead vegetation seven miles (11 km) south of
Doniphan in the southeast of the state, Exxon and state
officials said on Wednesday.
About one barrel of crude leaked and the cleanup is "close
to completion", an Exxon spokeswoman said.
Tuesday's spill occurred 200 miles north of Mayflower,
Arkansas, where about 5,000 barrels of crude spilled from the
Pegasus pipe into a residential area on March 29, prompting a
giant clean-up operation that is still ongoing.
The Mayflower spill stoked a fractious national debate about
the effect of shipping increasing amounts of tarry Canadian
crude across the United States, including through residential
areas and in aging pipelines.
The Pegasus line, which can carry more than 90,000 barrels a
day of crude from Illinois to Texas, was built in the late
1940s. It was shut after the Arkansas spill and was not in
operation when the Missouri spill occurred.
"The release occurred from the installation of a guide wire
for a power line pipe that was installed approximately 30 years
ago," a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Natural
Resources said on Wednesday. "The guide wire was located almost
directly on top of the pipeline and has worn down over the
years."
The Exxon spokeswoman said the cause was under
investigation.
Exxon has not offered a timeline for when Pegasus will
restart, which requires regulatory approval. The Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which is responsible
for approving pipeline restarts, was not immediately available
for comment on Wednesday and it was unclear if the second spill
would slow the restart process.