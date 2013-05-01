NEW YORK May 1 Exxon Mobil confirmed on
Wednesday that an oil spill occurred Tuesday on its Pegasus
crude pipeline in Ripley County, Missouri, the same line that
ruptured thousands of barrels of oil into an Arkansas
neighborhood at the end of March.
An Exxon spokeswoman said a resident notified the company of
oil staining on the surface near the pipeline on Tuesday. The
cleanup of the one-barrel leak was near completion, she said.
The pipeline was already out of service following a spill in
Mayflower, Arkansas, on March 29, Exxon said.