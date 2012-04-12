HOUSTON, April 12 Exxon Mobil Corp CEO's
total compensation rose about 20 percent in 2011, and the
company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it saw no
reason to change its pay practices, as had been urged by some
investors last year.
Chief Executive Rex Tillerson, who heads the world's largest
publicly traded oil company, received $34.9 million in total
compensation, up from $29 million in 2010, data in the company's
annual proxy statement show.
Tillerson's pay package included stock awards valued at
$17.9 million and bonus and salary totaling $6.8 million.
Exxon's board of directors base their compensation decisions
on long-term financial targets, among other factors.
Last year, proxy firm ISS criticized Exxon's compensation
practices, and argued that the company's shareholder returns did
not justify executives' pay packages. Returns, ISS said, were
inflated by higher crude oil prices..
In this latest proxy statement, Exxon said that it had
spoken with a number of shareholders about its compensation
practices following a non binding "say on pay" proposal that won
approval with 67 percent of shareholder votes.
"We believe that applying a short-term, formula-based
approach to ExxonMobil's compensation program would undermine
the uniquely long-term requirements of our proven business
strategy," the company said in the filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
In this year's proxy statement, Exxon used a chart to
illustrate that its shareholder returns had outperformed its
peers and the Standard & Poor's 500 over a 20 year period.
Exxon said its conversations with shareholders included
consideration of the use of formula-based pay tied to
shorter-term metrics such as one- and three-year total
shareholder returns, a practice that ISS urged the oil company
to adopt.
Shareholder proposals on the proxy related to hydraulic
fracturing, greenhouse gas emissions and splitting the job of
chairman and chief executive officer.
Exxon's annual meeting is due to be held on May 30.