UPDATE 7-Oil slips on worries Mideast rift could undermine OPEC cuts
* Soaring U.S. output also stymies OPEC's efforts (Updates detail, comment, prices; paragraphs 2-5)
AMSTERDAM Aug 16 Exxon Mobil said unplanned flaring occurred in its Rotterdam refinery on Thursday morning and was put out and that it posed no risk to public health and the environment.
"We did have some technical problems; we couldn't bring enough steam to the flare," an Exxon spokeswoman in the Netherlands told Reuters.
"It lasted for about 90 minutes."
* Soaring U.S. output also stymies OPEC's efforts (Updates detail, comment, prices; paragraphs 2-5)
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)