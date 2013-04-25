The Exxon corporate logo is pictured at a gas station in Arlington, Virginia January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday its quarterly profit edged up, helped by higher earnings in its chemicals business but oil and gas production fell.

First-quarter profit for the world's largest publicly traded oil company totaled $9.5 billion, or $2.12 per share, compared with $9.45 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected the Irving, Texas, company to report a profit of $2.05 per share.

Total oil and natural gas production declined 3.5 percent to 4.395 million barrels oil equivalent per day from the same quarter a year ago. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jeffrey Benkoe)