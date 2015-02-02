RPT-COLUMN-Rising U.S. oil production knocks OPEC off course: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 U.S. crude production is surging, complicating OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market.
Feb 2 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday its quarterly profit fell 21 percent, as low crude prices took a toll on results for the world's largest publicly traded oil company.
Profit in the fourth quarter totaled $6.57 billion, or $1.56 per share, compared with $8.35 billion, or $1.91 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas production fell 3.8 percent, said the Irving, Texas-based company. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON, May 2 U.S. crude production is surging, complicating OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market.
ISLAMABAD, May 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With much of the world pouring investments into renewable and clean energy, Pakistan is drawing criticism for welcoming Chinese investment in coal-fired power plants as part of a plan to boost urgently needed generating capacity.