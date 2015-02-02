Feb 2 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday its quarterly profit fell 21 percent, as low crude prices took a toll on results for the world's largest publicly traded oil company.

Profit in the fourth quarter totaled $6.57 billion, or $1.56 per share, compared with $8.35 billion, or $1.91 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas production fell 3.8 percent, said the Irving, Texas-based company. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)