(Adds estimate, share price, oil price)
July 31 Exxon Mobil Corp reported
lower-than-expected second-quarter results on Friday as tumbling
crude prices halved profit at the world's largest publicly
traded oil company.
Profit at Exxon's exploration and production business fared
even more poorly with a profit of $2 billion, down sharply from
$7.9 billion a year earlier.
The company's shares fell 2 percent to $81.40 in premarket
trading.
Crude prices in the quarter fell more than 40 percent from a
year earlier, hit by growing global supplies and worries about
slowing demand from China.
Exxon, based in Irving, Texas, said it earned $4.2 billion,
or $1.00 per share, in the quarter, compared with $8.8 billion,
or $2.05 per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of $1.11 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output grew 3.6 percent to 4 million barrels oil
equivalent per day (boed).
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Bernadette Baum)