* EPS $2.12 vs Street's $2.05
* Chemical profit up 62 percent
* Shares edge lower premarket
April 25 Exxon Mobil Corp said on
Thursday its quarterly profit edged up, helped by higher
earnings in its chemicals business but oil and gas production
fell.
Earnings per share topped Wall Street expectations but the
gains largely came after a big stock buyback that reduced the
number of outstanding shares by 5 percent.
"Their reliance on share buybacks mutes the earnings per
share beat," said Brian Youngberg, energy company analyst at
Edward Jones in St Louis. "I'd rather see them give the cash to
shareholders in the form of a dividend increase."
First-quarter profit for the world's largest publicly traded
oil company totaled $9.5 billion, or $2.12 per share, compared
with $9.45 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected the Irving, Texas, company to
report a profit of $2.05 per share.
Total oil and natural gas production declined 3.5 percent to
4.395 million barrels oil equivalent per day from the same
quarter a year ago.
Profit in Exxon's exploration and production unit fell about
10 percent to $7 billion, but low natural gas prices in North
American led to an 62 percent increase in profit in its
chemicals business.
Shares of Exxon fell 0.6 percent to $88.91 in premarket
trade.