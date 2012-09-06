VLADIVOSTOK, Russia , Sept 6 Exxon Mobil
CEO Rex Tillerson said on Thursday seismic studies at the Arctic
Kara Sea oil exploration project with Russian oil major Rosneft
were ahead of schedule and he expected drilling to commence in
2014-15.
"Exploration activities in the Kara Sea have already
commenced and we are actually ahead of schedule to complete the
seismic acquisition this month," Tillerson told President
Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok ahead of the APEC summit.
"With this data on the Kara Sea in hand and analysed we
expect the drilling of an exploration well in 2014-15 time
frame," he said.
Tillerson said he saw potential for exploration drilling in
the Black Sea also in 2014-15 and said the companies were
reviewing two shipping alternatives in the Arctic.
"We will undertake a study of a couple of different
alternatives, most likely through the north west, through some
of the shipping lanes whose current activity is shipping
minerals from the mines in the area," Tillerson said.
"It may be piped to the shore, to the terminal," Tillerson
said, adding that decision will depend on where the oil will be
found.