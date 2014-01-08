* Exxon uses crude instead of naphtha to make petrochemicals
By Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Jan 8 ExxonMobil officially
launched the world's first chemical unit that processes crude
oil in Singapore, aiming to lower costs to better compete with
rivals in a market saddled with excess capacity.
Chemical companies typically process refined oil products
such as naphtha - created by separating crude oil into lighter
groups - at facilites called crackers to create petrochemicals
like ethylene and propylene. These are further processed into
products such as plastics, soaps or synthetic fibres.
But Exxon's new cracker in Singapore allows the company to
bypass the refining process by processing crude directly into
petrochemicals.
"This is the right place to do crude cracking because it
gives us an advantage over the predominant feedstock in the
region," ExxonMobil Chemical's president Stephen Pryor told
Reuters.
"The cracker we've built is by far the most feed flexible
cracker we've ever built. It can crack anything from light gases
to heavy liquids, including crude oil."
The new technology helps reduce raw material costs, energy
consumption and carbon emissions, Pryor said, while the cracker
also produces fuel components.
He declined to detail the extent of Exxon's savings or
specify which crude grades are processed at the cracker. The
cost of Brent crude is more than $160 a tonne lower than
Asia's naphtha NAF-1H-TYO, Reuters data showed.
Crackers in Asia typically use naphtha as a feedstock, while
those in the Middle East enjoy a cost advantage as they process
cheaper ethane and propane gases into petrochemicals.
The multi-billion dollar complex on Singapore's Jurong
Island includes the 1 million tonne per year (tpy) steam cracker
as well as production of at least 1.4 million tpy of polymers
and elastomers. The cracker was brought online in the middle of
last year, but Exxon has not previously confirmed the use of
crude as a feedstock.
The project had been delayed for two years due to its
complexity and a weak economic outlook which has pared the use
of petrochemicals in automobile parts, electrical applicances
and consumables, despite excess capacity.
CHEMICAL DEMAND RISING
An improved economic outlook in the United States and better
demand in China is expected to raise global chemical demand
growth in coming years, according to the American Chemistry
Council.
The Council sees headline global petrochemicals growth of
4.1 percent in 2014 and 4.5 percent in 2015, up from 2.1 percent
last year, said Thomas Kevin Swift, its chief economist and
managing director.
"After a couple of very slow years, we saw good demand
growth in China last year," said Pryor. "With China's export
sector picking up, we would expect that to continue."
Global chemical demand for primary petrochemicals was
expected to grow by about 50 percent over the next decade, with
China accounting for half of the growth, he added.
To meet this demand, Exxon also planned to raise ethylene
capacity at its joint venture with Saudi Aramco and
Sinopec in southern China Fujian by 200,000 tonnes
per year in 2015. At the Singapore plant, Exxon could also
produce specialty petrochemicals such as butyl rubber for tyres
and premium resins for adhesives, Pryor said.
Yet, supply from the United States could jump as
petrochemical producers, including Exxon, launch projects to
take advantage of cheap ethane gas from the shale resources
boom. Exxon plans to build a 1.5 million tpy ethylene complex at
Baytown, Texas by 2016.
"Demand will grow but it will be a competitive marketplace
from a standpoint of capacity and that means that marginal
liquid crackers are going to be under a lot of pressure," Pryor
said.
"You already see that in Europe, you see that in Japan and
you're going to see it throughout the region."
French oil major Total and Ineos have
said they will shut loss-making petrochemical plants in France
and Scotland as Europe readies for a competitive assault from
U.S. rivals armed with cheap feedstock.
