April 14 A 52-feet (15.8 meters) section of
Exxon Mobil Corp's damaged Arkansas crude oil pipeline
will be cut and removed on Monday, the company said.
The portion of the Pegasus pipeline, which ruptured on March
29 resulting in a 5,000-barrel oil spill, will be transported to
an independent third-party laboratory for metallurgy testing,
the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Early last week, Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel,
who launched an investigation into the oil spill, said the
rupture was more than 22 feet (6.7 meters) long and two inches
(5 cm) wide.
The Pegasus pipeline, which can transport more than 90,000
barrels per day of crude oil from Pakota, Illinois, to
Nederland, Texas, was carrying Canadian Wabasca Heavy crude at
the time of the spill. This grade is a heavy bitumen crude
diluted with lighter liquids to allow it to flow through
pipelines.
Some residents evacuated from their neighborhood in
Mayflower, a town about 25 miles (40 km) north of Little Rock,
when the rupture sent crude spilling in yards and streets have
the option to return to their homes, a spokesman for the
Arkansas Department of Health said on Friday.
For 13 consecutive days, data from the air monitors in the
Mayflower community have shown levels that are either non-detect
or below action levels established by the Arkansas Department of
Health, according to the statement.
At least 26 private residences and public buildings have had
indoor air quality monitoring conducted at the requests of the
public and all have been cleared by the Arkansas Department of
Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The cause of the spill is under investigation.