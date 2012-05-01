May 1 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday said there was no change in the status of the North Line pipeline but expects the South Line portion of the HLS (Heavy Louisiana Sweet) pipeline to restart operations this week.

Exxon had shut the 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) North Line crude oil pipeline in Louisiana after a leak spilled 1,900 barrels of crude oil in a rural area over the weekend.

Exxon said it completed integrity assessment on the South Line, which runs from Raceland to Anchorage, Louisiana.