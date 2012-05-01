GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
May 1 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday said there was no change in the status of the North Line pipeline but expects the South Line portion of the HLS (Heavy Louisiana Sweet) pipeline to restart operations this week.
Exxon had shut the 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) North Line crude oil pipeline in Louisiana after a leak spilled 1,900 barrels of crude oil in a rural area over the weekend.
Exxon said it completed integrity assessment on the South Line, which runs from Raceland to Anchorage, Louisiana.
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp asked a New York court on Friday to reject another subpoena request from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, arguing the prosecutor's recent claim to have found evidence Exxon misled investors was false and that he was abusing his investigative powers.