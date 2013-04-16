April 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said a new
section of its Pegasus pipeline was installed on Tuesday, a day
after the company removed the ruptured portion of the Arkansas
crude pipeline that leaked about 5,000 barrels of oil late last
month.
"The damaged portion was removed Monday and transported to
an independent third-party laboratory for metallurgy testing,"
the company said in a statement.
The company's Pegasus pipeline, which can transport more
than 90,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude oil to Texas from
Illinois, ruptured on March 29 in a subdivision of Mayflower,
Arkansas, about 20 miles northeast of Little Rock.
The company had no estimate on when the pipeline would be
repaired or when it would restart, company spokeswoman Kim
Jordan had said on Monday afternoon.
