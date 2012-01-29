* ExxonMobil to retain 22 pct of voting shares in
TonenGeneral
* Deal to be closed on June 1
TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's second largest
refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Sunday it will
buy 99 percent of the shares in ExxonMobil's Japanese
unit, ExxonMobil Yugen Kaisha, for 302 billion yen ($3.94
billion) to improve efficiency.
ExxonMobil will give up its controlling stake in
TonenGeneral, but retain a 22 percent voting share in the
Japanese oil giant, completing the transaction by June 1, 2012,
a statement said.
ExxonMobil currently holds about 50 percent of the Japanese
refiner.
TonenGeneral said it has no plans to change a 38 yen per
share dividend forecast for 2011 and expects to maintain the
same dividend in 2012.
The deal marks a de facto retreat from the world's
third-largest economy by ExxonMobil, which is focusing its
resources on emerging markets and the development of natural
resources.
The move could also spark realignment among Japan's oil
refiners, which have been cutting capacity to cope with falling
demand caused by a weak economy and a shift to more efficient
and environmentally friendly forms of energy, analysts have
said.
"Oil demand in Japan has declined in recent years and the
domestic operating environment has been characterized by
continuous pressure on both margins and volumes," TonenGeneral
said.
The deal is aimed at enabling the group to cope with the
challenging environment more effectively, it said.
Reuters reported on Saturday that ExxonMobil was in talks to
sell most of its stake back to TonenGeneral.
TonenGeneral, which imports and distributes ExxonMobil oil
in Japan, ranks as the country's No. 2 refiner behind JX
Holdings. Smaller rivals include Idemitsu Kosan Co
, Cosmo Oil and Showa Shell.
TonenGeneral will seek funds from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp, Sumitomo Trust Banking, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ and
Mitsubishi Trust Bank to buy back the stake, industry sources
told Reuters.