* TonenGeneral needs to meet govt rules to improve
competitiveness
* Exxon Mobil to give up control for $3.9 bln
* Exxon Mobil to supply crude, allow use of its brand
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's second-biggest
refiner, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK, said on Monday its
$4-billion purchase of a controlling stake in itself from U.S.
oil major Exxon Mobil Corp would help speed business
decisions.
The purchase of the Exxon Mobil stake comes as domestic oil
demand falls and Japanese refiners' products prove uncompetitive
with rivals located closer to the developing economies that are
the world's key drivers of growth.
Exxon Mobil will retain a 22 percent voting share in the
Japanese oil refiner, down from 50 percent, with the 302 billion
yen ($3.94 billion) transaction set to be completed by June 1,
TonenGeneral said on Sunday, confirming a Reuters report.
"It will enable us to complete the procedure of our decision
making within this country," Jun Mutoh, managing director of
TonenGeneral, who has led talks on the transaction since last
year, told reporters on Monday.
A key decision faced by TonenGeneral is how to tackle
Japanese government rules aimed at improving the competitiveness
of the country's ailing oil sector that require the firm to
either cut its crude refining capacity by about 30 percent or
build a new secondary unit.
Since analysts see little chance of new investment, the
TonenGeneral group, including Kyokuto Petroleum Industries, a
50-50 joint venture with Mitsui & Co, needs to cut
capacity to 578,000 barrels per day by March 2014, Reuters
calculations show, from 836,000 bpd now.
Mutoh declined to comment on how the firm would meet
government regulations.
"We cannot easily elaborate about our three refineries and
our partner's plant in regard of a future decision related to
the regulations," he said. "We're hoping to find ways to make
every party happy."
Refinery consolidation is sweeping the developed world, with
Europe's biggest independent refiner Petroplus becoming
the latest victim, being forced to close three of its five oil
refineries after lenders froze credit lines in December.
A deal struck on Sunday will allow TonenGeneral, which uses
crude from Exxon and distributes Exxon brand oil in Japan, to
operate four times more service stations by bringing under its
umbrella those now under the Japanese unit of Exxon Mobil.
The TonenGeneral stake purchase could further encourage
realignment among Japan's oil refiners, which have been cutting
capacity to cope with falling demand caused by a weak economy
and a shift to more efficient and environmentally friendly forms
of energy.
In April 2010 refiner Nippon Oil and rival Japan Energy's
parent company, Nippon Mining Holdings, merged to become JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, the country's top refiner.
Oil demand in Japan, the world's No.3 consumer, has been
falling steadily for more than a decade, to about 3.4 million
bpd now, down about 19 percent from a record 4.2 million bpd in
1999.
While Mutoh ruled out plans to form capital alliances with
state-run oil companies in the Middle East, some analysts said
such alliances were possible to ensure stable crude supply.
"An oil company may ask oil suppliers like Qatar to hold a
part of its shares now that they are all concerned about stable
crude supply," independent oil economist Osamu Fujisawa said.
"But I doubt if people will allow a further fall in the
number of oil companies. Retailers are already worried about the
refiners' increased pricing power," he said.
Smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu is 15 percent
owned by state oil giant Saudi Aramco after Royal Dutch Shell
sold down its stake to 35 percent, while Cosmo Oil Co
is one-fifth owned by the Abu Dhabi government.
Japan's total refining capacity stands at 4.5 million bpd,
down nearly 17 percent from 5.4 million bpd at the peak of oil
demand in 1999.