PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 21 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it has been looking to reconfigure its Fawley refinery in Britain, decommissioning one crude distillation unit.
"The reconfiguration includes the decommissioning of one of Fawley's three 'pipestills' -installations more commonly known as distillation towers, in which crude oil is boiled to separate it into its component parts," Exxon said in an emailed response.
"This is scheduled to take place in September 2012. The Pipestill that is being decommissioned produces fuel oil, of which there is excess supply in the UK and gas oil, which is currently being exported to a declining West African market."
The company said there would not be any job losses after the decommissioning.
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.