UPDATE 1-Taiwan March export orders beat forecasts as global electronics boom
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
BRUSSELS Jan 22 ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that its 300,000 barrel per day refinery in Antwerp was operating normally, contradicting traders' reports that there had been a problem at the plant.
Earlier, traders said that the diesel desulphurisation unit at the refinery in Belgium was shut due to a fault.
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
LONDON, April 20 World stocks eked out small gains on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.