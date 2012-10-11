MELBOURNE Oct 11 Exxon Mobil Corp
expects to make a decision on how to develop the Scarborough gas
field, considered one of the toughest projects in Western
Australia, around the second half of 2013, its Australian
chairman said on Thursday.
The Scarborough field, half-owned by BHP Billiton
, lies some 280 kilometres offshore, making it an
expensive prospect to develop, which could be difficult to
justify at a time when abundant gas supplies in the United
States could start flowing into Asia.
"The challenge of Scarborough is finding a solution that's
viable given the challenged nature of the resource," Exxon Mobil
Australia chairman John Dashwood told reporters after speaking
at a business function.
The partners are evaluating a range of options including
supplying gas to other companies' LNG plants or building a
floating LNG platform, Dashwood said.
"There are some engineering evaluations to go through here,
and I don't anticipate a decision much before the second half of
next year."
Dashwood said any new LNG project would have to be weighed
up against potential exports out of the U.S., where Exxon Mobil
is the biggest gas producer.
Exxon Mobil is developing a $15.7 billion LNG project in
Papua New Guinea and is also a 25 percent partner in Australia's
biggest LNG project, the $37 billion Gorgon project, operated by
Chevron.
Dashwood said those projects would not be affected by
potential U.S. exports as all of its production from them has
already been locked into contracts. He declined to comment on
pricing provisions in those deals.
On the oil refining side, Dashwood said Exxon Mobil remains
committed to running its 80,000 barrels per day Altona refinery
near Melbourne, despite decisions by rivals Royal Dutch Shell
and Caltex to shut some refineries and turn
them into fuel import terminals.
"I understand others have made some choices about not
continuing to run their refineries here, but we have no plans to
do anything other than run the Altona refinery at this point,"
he said.