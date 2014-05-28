PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON May 28 Exxon Mobil Corp : * CEO says conflict between Russia and ukraine has had no impact on its Russian
operations * CEO says company does not generally support economic sanctions * CEO says company is continuing to expand its sakhalin project
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.