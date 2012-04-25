April 25 Exxon Mobil Corp raised its quarterly dividend 21 percent on Wednesday to 57 cents per share, a day before it is set to post quarterly results.

The giant oil and natural gas company said it raised its quarterly payout to 57 cents from 47 cents.

The dividend will be payable on June 11 to shareholders of record as of May 14.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company rose 0.5 percent to $86.70 after the announcement.