April 30 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.

The dividend will be increased to 69 cents a share from 63 cents, payable on June 10 to shareholders of record on May 13.

Exxon shares were down 0.1 percent to $101.30 in Wednesday afternoon trading. The company is set to report first-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)