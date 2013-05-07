May 7 ExxonMobil Corp said it is
starting development of the Julia oilfield in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Capital cost for the project, which is expected to begin
production in 2016, is estimated to be more than $4 billion.
Initial development phase is expected to result in daily oil
production of 34,000 barrels, the company said.
The field, estimated to have nearly six billion barrels of
resource, comprises five leases in the ultra-deepwater Walker
Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico.
ExxonMobil, which is the operator, holds a 50 percent
interest in Julia oilfield. Statoil Gulf of Mexico LLC holds the
rest.