BRIEF-Federal signal corp executes first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 4 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it is moving forward with the next major offshore oil project in the North Atlantic, the $14 billion Hebron development off the Newfoundland coast.
Exxon Mobil said the oil from Hebron will be produced with an iceberg-resistant gravity-based platform designed to pump 150,000 barrels a day. First oil is expected by 2017.
The project, in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin, 350 km (200 miles) southeast of St John's, Newfoundland, follows the other developments in the region -- Hibernia, Terra Nova and White Rose.
The other partners are Chevron Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Statoil ASA and Nalcor Energy Oil And Gas.
