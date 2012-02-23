Feb 23 Exxon Mobil Corp added 1.8 billion oil equivalent barrels (BOE) to its energy reserves in 2011, or about 107 percent of its production during the year, the company said on Thursday.

The increase came largely from its Kearl oil sands project in Canada, which added 1 billion BOE to the reserves.

Excluding asset sales during the year, the company would have replaced 116 percent of its production, it said.

Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said its total reserves reached 24.9 billion BOE at year-end, with liquids making up 49 percent of that and natural gas the other 51 percent.

Shares in Exxon were up less than 1 percent to $87.13 in premarket trading.