Feb 26 Exxon Mobil Corp has won the
reversal by Maryland's highest court of a $1 billion punitive
damages award stemming from an underground leak at a gas
station, and also won the reversal of portions of nearly $650
million of compensatory damages awards.
The Maryland Court of Appeals said Exxon's "shortcomings" in
remediation efforts did not rise to the level of fraud, removing
the basis for the punitive damages award.
The case arose from the leak of about 26,000 gallons of
gasoline from beneath a fueling station in Jacksonville,
Maryland.
Exxon reported the leak on Feb. 17, 2006, but the leak had
its origins five weeks earlier from a drilling puncture caused
unknowingly by a contractor, the Court of Appeals said.
Several hundred residents and businesses sued Exxon,
alleging damages from contamination of their water supply and a
variety of misrepresentations by the oil company.