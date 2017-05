Aug 25 A New Jersey judge on Tuesday approved Exxon Mobil Corp's controversial $225 million settlement of a lawsuit over environmental damage from its refinery operations and service stations.

Michael Hogan, a state Superior Court judge, called the accord a "reasonable compromise," despite being far smaller than the $8.9 billion of damages that New Jersey initially estimated. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)