NEW YORK, April 7 Exxon Mobil Corp will
pay $10.75 million to reimburse New York state for oil spill
cleanup and petroleum contamination removal costs at eight gas
stations, including some dating to the 1930s, state officials
said on Thursday.
The payment will cover the New York Environmental Protection
and Spill Compensation fund's costs including interest at the
eight sites, whose locations are scattered across the state.
Exxon also agreed to assume future remediation activities at
four of the sites.
The settlement was announced by state Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli and state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. DiNapoli
said the accord transfers responsibility for the cleanup "from
taxpayers to the spiller, where it belongs."
