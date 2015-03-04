(Adds quotes, stock price)
NEW YORK, March 4 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Wednesday
its output would rise slowly through 2017 and it may delay some
investments thereafter if crude prices stay low.
Oil prices have halved since June, and major oil companies
have been trimming budgets for projects to bring expensive and
hard-to-find new discoveries online.
"The oil and gas business is cyclical and we've been here
before," Rex Tillerson, Exxon's chief executive officer told a
meeting of Wall Street analysts. "Our investment decisions are
based on a long-term view."
Still, Tillerson expects the downturn to persist for some
time because of the resilience of North American shale oil
supplies, and because some supplies crimped by political
instability could come back online at any moment.
Exxon projects that will add production through 2017 are
basically fully funded, but beyond that some investment
decisions may be delayed if low prices persist, said Tillerson.
"My view is people need to kind of settle in for a while.
When I look at fundamentals, there's a lot of supply out there,"
he said.
Shares of Exxon were flat at $87.51 each.
The company expects oil and gas output to rise 2 percent
this year and 3 percent in each of the following two years, in
line with previous guidance, as projects start up in the Gulf of
Mexico and Africa.
In 2014, Exxon produced 4 million barrels oil equivalent per
day (boed) and it plans to ramp up to 4.3 million boed in 2017.
Exxon's output forecast is based on a Brent oil price of $55 per
barrel, said the Irving, Texas company. That is a few dollars
less than the current price.
This year, the startup of Hadrian South in the U.S. Gulf,
the expansion of the Kearl oil sands project in Canada and
deepwater expansion projects in Nigeria and Angola will add to
production.
Additionally, Exxon said it plans to add 150,000 (boed) by
2017 from wells drilled in North American shale fields in
Oklahoma, North Dakota and West Texas.
Exxon had already scaled back spending. In a regulatory
filing last week, it said it expected to invest about $34
billion over the next several years, down from a prior forecast
of around $37 billion.
In 2014, Exxon spent $38.5 billion. Spending peaked at $42.5
billion in 2013 when it invested heavily to grow output.
