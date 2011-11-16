HOUSTON, Nov 16 Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Pipeline Co has shut its Southwest System Pipeline, carrier of Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude oil, indefinitely, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Shutdown of the 12-inch line effective Oct. 31 came after the U.S. government refused a request to modify repair criteria for the segment from South Bend to Krotz Springs, Louisiana, a spokeswoman said by email.

Exxon Mobil made alternative arrangements available to shippers, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols)