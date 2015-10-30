(Adds conference call, analyst commentary)
By Anna Driver
Oct 30 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday
third-quarter profit fell 47 percent on low crude prices but
results were better than expected, helped by higher profit in
the oil company's refining business.
Crude prices have fallen more than 50 percent from last
year's high above $100 a barrel. While the crude decline hurt
Exxon's largest oil and gas business, it also boosted profit
margins in refining by lowering feedstock costs.
"International refining was the surprise that was
greater-than-anticipated," said Brian Youngberg, senior oil
analyst at Edward Jones. "Refining is the sweet spot for the
integrateds this quarter. It reflects their scale and breadth of
operations."
To weather the downturn, many of Exxon's peers, including
U.S. rival Chevron Corp, are slashing jobs and capital
spending.
But the world's largest publicly traded oil company is so
far keeping its budget forecast intact and plans no
restructuring charges, Jeff Woodbury, Exxon's head of investor
relations, told analysts on a conference call.
In 2015, Exxon expects to spend $34 billion, and less than
that in the next two years. Still, Woodbury said spending so far
this year is tracking lower than planned, so it is reasonable to
conclude that the final number will come in below that forecast,
he said.
The company will issue its latest capital plan in March,
Woodbury said.
The Irving, Texas, company posted profit of $4.24 billion,
or $1.01 per share, compared with $8.07 billion, or $1.89 per
share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 89 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Refining profit nearly doubled from a year earlier to $2
billion in the third quarter, with Exxon's international
refining unit turning in better-than-expected earnings of $1.5
billion.
Earnings at Exxon's exploration and production business fell
$5.1 billion to $1.4 billion.
Oil and gas output increased 2.3 percent from a year earlier
to 3.9 million oil-equivalent barrels per day (mboed). Exxon is
still on track for output totaling 4.1 mboed for the full year,
Woodbury told analysts.
Shares of Exxon were up 0.8 percent at $82.90 on Friday
afternoon. So far this year, the stock has fallen 10 percent.
