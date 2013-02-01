Feb 1 Exxon Mobil Corp : * Q4 net income $9.9 billion * Q4 EPS $2.20; no special items * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q4 earnings per share view $2.00 * Q4 capital and exploration expenditures totaled $12.44 billion * Says Q4 oil equivalent production decreased 5 percent * Says Q4 share purchases to reduce shares outstanding were $5 billion * Says Q4 upstream earnings were $7.76 billion * Says Q4 earnings from u.s. upstream operations $1.6 billion * Says Q4 downstream earnings were $1.77 billion * Says Q4 chemical earnings $958 million * Says Q4 natural gas production fell 2.8 percent