MOSCOW, March 9 Russia's President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to meet president of oil major ExxonMobil Darren Woods on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The meeting was set to take place at the end of the day in Moscow, Peskov told reporters on a conference call without giving further details. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)