SINGAPORE May 30 ExxonMobil said on
Thursday it started ethylene production at a new chemical unit
in Singapore, marking the completion of a multi-billion dollar
expansion project at its Singapore petrochemical complex.
With the start-up of a 1 million tonne per year (tpy) steam
cracker, the company will increase production at other
petrochemical units in the complex on Jurong Island over the
next few weeks, it said in an emailed statement.
The expansion adds production of at least 1.4 million tpy of
polymers and elastomers, which have already entered commercial
operation.
The complex is now the ExxonMobil's largest globally and
will produce about 2.6 million tpy of petrochemicals aimed at
meeting regional demand.
The project had been scheduled to start operation at the end
of 2011, but it was delayed due to its complexity and a weak
economic outlook, industry sources said.
Ethylene is a feedstock for producing polymers used in
plastics production.
Traders said there may be some short-term downward impact on
petrochemical prices from the start-up, although one
Singapore-based trader said ExxonMobil is likely to run the
ethylene through its own systems.
"As long as the polymers margins are doing fine, Exxon
should not be flooding the market with ethylene," said the
Singapore trader.