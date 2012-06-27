By Matt Daily
June 27 U.S natural gas prices are too low to
allow the energy industry to cover the cost of finding and
producing new supplies, the head of top producer Exxon Mobil
said on Wednesday.
Record production, thanks to new technologies that tap
natural gas trapped in shale rock formations, pushed U.S.
natural gas prices to 10-year lows below $2 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) in April, though prices have since
rebounded.
"The cost of supply is not $2.50. We are all losing our
shirts today," Rex Tillerson, chief executive officer of Exxon
Mobil, said in a presentation at the Council on Foreign
Relations.
Gas prices have risen over 50 percent since April's lows,
and were up more than 5 percent on Wednesday to nearly $2.95 per
mmBtu.
Still, prices remain well below the $4-$5 level that makes
drilling in pure natural gas fields profitable. Most producers
have moved over to more lucrative oil and liquids-based plays to
fetch higher prices, which has begun to put a slight dent in
U.S. gas production.
Tillerson also said the recent decline in oil prices
appeared to be linked to rising crude oil inventories, economic
worries in Europe and a slowdown in China's growth, as well as a
more stabile political situation in the Middle East.
"I don't know how far (oil prices) can go. There's room for
it to go lower. There's also room for it to come back up in the
future," he told reporters.
U.S. oil prices have dropped about 25 percent since the
beginning of May.