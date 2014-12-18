BRIEF-Cordy Oilfield Services Q1 net loss from continuing operations $1 mln
* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
Dec 18 Audit firm Ernst & Young appointed Monica Dimitracopoulos principal and global knowledge transformation leader.
Dimitracopoulos joins from McKinsey & Co, where she spent nearly 15 years, mostly recently as global director of digital solutions, E&Y said.
Dimitracopoulos will be based in Washington DC, the company said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year