PARIS Nov 28 French private investment fund Eurazeo said on Thursday it would sell around 37 percent of its stake in goose down jacket maker Moncler as part of the Italian company's upcoming initial public offering.

Eurazeo, which holds 31.2 percent of Moncler, said in a statement it would retain 19.71 percent of the share capital of Moncler after the sale.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)