Sept 24 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : * Says realizes medical center with additional residential and commercial space

in Leipzig * Says investment volume of around 16.9 million euros * Says construction expected to take place in 2014, with completion scheduled

for Q1 2016 * Says investment equipped with fixed interest rate of 8.00% per year,

additional protection against inflation and term of 5.5 years * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage